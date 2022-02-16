Mobile Treatment Unit Comes to St. Michaels

The St. Michaels Community Center is partnering with the Talbot County Health Department and Eastern Shore Mobile Care Collaborative (ESMCC) to provide St. Michaels and Bay Hundred residents access to Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for individuals with opioid use disorder. The Mobile Treatment Unit will be at the Treasure Cove Thrift Shop parking lot on Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Talbot County Addictions Program Director Sarah Cloxton, MS, LCADC says persons wishing to receive treatment for opioid use disorder and entering the Mobile Treatment Unit program will meet with an addiction counselor, peer recovery specialist, and a University of Maryland physician specializing in addiction medicine. The program will support individuals throughout their treatment journey by combining access to medication, counseling, primary and supportive services that align with various stages of a person’s recovery once they are engaged.

“Having this access to opioid treatment will help individuals win more battles over addiction,” said Cloxton. “We’re glad to partner with the Community Center so that our outreach can extend to people living from Royal Oak all the way down to Tilghman Island.”

“We’re grateful to be able to help provide a space for the Mobile Treatment Unit,” says St. Michaels Community Center Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “This partnership helps forward our mission of serving, empowering, and connecting our community in meaningful ways.”

The ESMCC aims to increase access to care by providing Medication Assisted Treatment for individuals with Opioid Use Disorders (OUD) in underserved, rural communities to maximize access to life-saving treatment and develop a model of care that can be adopted by other underserved, rural areas with similar needs. ESMCC is supported by funding from The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA); University of Maryland School of Medicine, State of Maryland Department of Health and the Caroline County Health Department, with more at www.carolinehd.org.

The Talbot County Addictions Program (TCAP) is dedicated to improving the quality of life for its clients and community by reducing problems associated with addiction-related and co-occurring disorders. The program provides care coordination services and peer recovery support to adults and their families who are experiencing problems with alcohol and/or other drugs. TCAP provides screenings and referrals for addiction services, as well as assistance with the Medicaid and Health Choice insurance application process for those who qualify, with more at www.talbothealth.org/addictions-program/.

The St. Michaels Community Center promotes and provides quality activities and services contributing to the physical, emotional, and social well-being of the community. SMCC is dedicated to filling the unmet needs of the Bay Hundred and St. Michaels communities by providing supervised program opportunities for the enrichment of children and teens; activities and services for adults and senior citizens; and affordable recreational, social, and educational activities to community residents of all ages, regardless of ethnicity, gender or economic status.

Donations to SMCC and proceeds from the Treasure Cove Thrift Shop in St. Michaels, Md. help the nonprofit provide year-round community programs and services that serve, empower, and connect people from throughout the Bay Hundred area, with more information at www.stmichaelscc.org.