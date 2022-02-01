Love Your Heart! National Wear Red Day Set for February 4th

Heart disease kills an estimated 630,000 Americans each year. It’s the leading cause of death for both men and women. In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), which can lead to a heart attack. You can greatly reduce your risk for CAD through lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medication.

Since 1963, February has been celebrated as American Heart Month to urge Americans to join the battle against heart disease. Since 2004, February also has been the signature month for the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign and the message that heart disease is not only a man’s problem. This February the day falls on Friday the 4th.

So, why not celebrate by rocking your best red and embark on a quick energetic walk outdoors, culminating with a healthy red snack…raspberries, cranberries, strawberries, apples, watermelon, cherries, pomegranate, tomatoes, radishes, red peppers and how about a nice glass of red wine!?

Susan Covey is the Fitness Director Acts Bayleigh Chase in Easton.