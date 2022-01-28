There’s a New Shop in Town – Compass Closet!

Compass Closet – a retail boutique, formerly Estate Treasures – announced that their grand re-opening events will be Friday, January 28th from 10:00am-4:00pm and Saturday, January 29th from 10:00am-2:00pm. Everyone who visits the boutique during this event will receive 10% off their total purchase. Compass Closet is located at 17 Kent Towne Market, Chester, MD 21619.

Since 1991, Estate Treasures (now Compass Closet), has been supporting Compass’ mission to provide the highest quality hospice and supportive care and grief services in Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties by raising over 2 million dollars. It is run by a wonderful staff of dedicated volunteers. All monies raised from donations sold at the boutique goes back to the Compass organization and helps to ensure no one is turned away for services on their ability to pay.

Last year the decision was made to rename Estate Treasures to Compass Closet. Following that, planning for renovations started. “We are hoping this will help our community connect that their donations and purchases are going to Compass’ hospice, supportive, and grief services in Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties.” said Robyn Affron, Volunteer Services Manager at Compass.

After extensive renovations, Compass Closet has a fresh new look, and they are ready to welcome returning and new customers. They also accept donations of gently used clothing, accessories, and high-end housewares. These items are accepted Monday-Friday 10-3 and Friday 10-1.

With a wide assortment of great women and men’s fashion(vintage and current), jewelry, and home décor. Whether you’re looking for a great deal on name brand items or practicing an eco-friendly approach to your wardrobe, Compass Closet has something for you!

If you would like to volunteer at Compass Closet, please reach out to Robyn Affron at raffron@compassregionalhospice.org or 443-262-4112.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential center in Centreville, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.