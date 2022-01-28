Kent County Office of Child Support Receives Executive Director’s High Achievement Award

Kent County Office of Child Support received the Executive Director’s High Achievement Award for exceptional performance during the federal year (FFY) 2021. To achieve this award, Kent County had the largest aggregate improvement of all the local child support offices over this past year in six performance categories. WOW!! This is a huge accomplishment while in the middle of a worldwide pandemic as well as being short staffed!!

In addition Kent County received a Silver Award for outstanding performance for FFY 2021 as well as Award 1 for Undistributed Collections and the Undistributed Collections Award 2. The UDC Award 1 is the jurisdiction in each size category that has the lowest UDC percentage the most months during the federal fiscal year. The UDC Award 2 is the jurisdiction in each size category that has the lowest overall UDC at the end of the federal fiscal year.

The Maryland Child Support Administration holds its staff to the highest level of accountability, and we continue to recognize performance in service of our mission. This level of success during the second year of the unprecedented Covid-19 Pandemic is an achievement for which all are to be proud.

We would like to recognize our Child Support team: Director Shelly Neal-Edwards; Assistant Director, Kathy Nolan; Program Supervisor Elizabeth Bankhead; Lead Worker Lindsay Blume, Takera Sisco, Attorney Jan Finley and new staff member Tnesia Ewell. They prove that we are “small but mighty!” and the Kent County CARES foundation is so proud of their accomplishment. They truly demonstrate what it means to be a supportive and effective team and deserve these exceptional awards. We thank them for working so hard to ensure high level customer service

and your commitment to this work.