UM Shore Regional Health to Offer Healthy for Life Courses Beginning Feb. 1

Need encouragement to help you keep your healthy New Year’s resolutions? Join Jeanette Jeffrey, MS, MPH, MCHES, Health Educator for University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, for Healthy for Life®, an online evidence-based community nutrition and well-being program designed to empower you to make healthy food, nutrition and lifestyle choices. Attend one or all 10 sessions.

Classes take place virtually via WebEx from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, from Feb. 1 through April 5. Access to course links will be sent following registration.

Course topics change each week and include classes around simple exercises you can do at home, how healthy food can help you reach your goals and improve overall health, how to prepare seasonally fresh foods and incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your diet, how food can affect your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, as well as courses in discovering good-for-you ingredient substitutions that preserve the deliciousness of your favorite recipes.

You will also learn how to be a smarter grocery shopper, making budget friendly and healthy food choices for your family, and then planning meals around those choices.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/UMMS_Healthy4Life.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 13 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.