UM Shore Regional Health Weather-Related Information

Due to anticipated inclement weather across the Eastern Shore region, and our desire to keep both patients and team members safe, Shore Medical Group practices and freestanding outpatient services (including the 2nd floor Medical Pavilion in Cambridge) will open at 11 am on Friday, January 7.

Outpatient diagnostic services located within the hospital buildings in Chestertown and Easton will open at their normal, scheduled time.

Cardiac Rehab services will open at their normal, scheduled time.

Emergency departments and inpatient hospital operations will remain open and fully operational.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center on Caulk Lane in Easton will operate as normal.

If you have a scheduled appointment on Friday morning, please call the specific office to confirm and reschedule.