CBMM to Host Volunteer Interest Meetings

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., will host a series of volunteer interest meetings this year to welcome more members to its volunteer team. Volunteer roles include opportunities with guided tours and programs, exhibitions and collections, caring for CBMM’s grounds and gardens, on-the-water and dockside with its Floating Fleet and working Shipyard, and more.

Scheduled for noon–1pm on Saturdays, Jan. 8 and March 12, these virtual programs invite adults and teens to learn more about how they can participate in the Chesapeake Bay’s regional communities with CBMM.

An additional, docent focused interest meeting will be held virtually from 2–3pm on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Anyone interested in joining the CBMM volunteer team is welcome, but the discussion will be heavily focused on volunteers who would like to lead guided tours and programs for guests.

CBMM’s Volunteer Program engages community members to participate in its mission to make the Chesapeake Bay available and accessible to people of all backgrounds and abilities. CBMM fosters a collaborative environment where volunteers are empowered to participate and grow and is committed to making volunteering and community participation accessible to people of all backgrounds and experiences.

“Volunteering is one of the many ways that you can participate in your community and make a difference,” said CBMM’s Volunteer & Education Manager Concetta Gibson. “Interest Meetings are a great way to learn about CBMM and see if we’re a good fit for your volunteer experience. Whether you’d like to meet new people, pursue your interests and hobbies, or learn new skills, there can be a place for you here.”

Registration is free and required at bit.ly/CBMMVolunteerInterest. Applications for those already interested in volunteering with CBMM can be found at cbmm.org/support/volunteer.