COVID-19 Jan. 5 Report

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Wear a mask indoors in public spaces.

• Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 24.13% and its case rate is 77.95 cases per 100,000 population.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 788,965, an increase of 12,735 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 54 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11,809.

• The state’s average positivity rate is 29.98%, up 1.42 percentage points from yesterday.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 3,172, up 54 from yesterday.