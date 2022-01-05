COVID-19 Jan. 5 Report

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Tuesday, but did not impose a statewide mask mandate. He urged Maryland residents to get vaccinated and get booster shots, noting those who were not fully vaccinated accounted for “nearly 75%” of positive tests and “nearly 84%” of COVID-19 deaths in 2021.

• Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Wear a mask indoors in public spaces.

• Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 22.22% and its case rate is 83.83 cases per 100,000 population.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 776,230, an increase of 10,286 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 49 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 11,755.

• The state’s average positivity rate is 28.56%, up 1.12 percentage points from yesterday.

• The number of patients currently hospitalized is 3,118, up 61 from yesterday.