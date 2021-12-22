House of the Week:  Classic Farmhouse in Town

Several of my friends in Wilmington and Philadelphia have weekend homes in Rock Hall since it is an easy and quick drive with minimal time on the interstate. This property in the heart of Rock Hall would be a great weekend home or full time residence. Many upgrades have been done including an encapsulated crawl space, vapor barrier, sump pump and insulation, new windows, zoned HVAC, kitchen cabinetry, countertop and appliances so the house is ready for one’s personal touches. The property is located on a corner lot and the house is set back from the side street next to a large gravel parking area with curb cuts on both the main or side streets for access to the house.

This quintessential Eastern Shore farmhouse is a classic three bay, two-story frame structure with the special detail of the steep center gable at the roof inset with an arched top window at the attic level. The massing is also classic with its two-story “L” shape with a one-story shed roof at the “L”’s inside corner and the color palette of cheerful yellow lap siding, white trim and the accent of blue for the entry doors is very appealing. The full front porch with its low hipped roof provides front row seats to watch the action in downtown Rock Hall. The front entry door with half sidelights and full transom is set to one side to maximize the floor area for seating on the porch.

The front door opens in front of the stairs to the second floor with the open railing overlooking the living-dining room. Sunlight from the front windows and the side window at the rear dining area and the beautiful hardwood floors create a spacious area for furnishings. The projection into the room by the former chimney could become a gas fireplace with venting through the side wall. Tucked under the stairs is a powder room convenient to both the living-dining area and kitchen. The bulkhead for the HVAC ductwork was carefully placed for minimal impact into the open plan space.

A wide cased opening at the dining area leads to the kitchen at the rear of the house with an exterior door at the side wall for access from the parking area. The “U” shaped kitchen layout has a peninsula with a countertop overhang on the side facing the dining area that provides space for the Windsor style bar chairs. The work area is very efficient with the kitchen sink opposite the R/F and range with a side window for views. The peninsula cabinets and countertop provide more work space or buffet space for entertaining. There is also additional cabinetry with a knee space for office work and a full height wall of pantry cabinets for additional storage. As a cook, I like the openness of the space due to the ample storage with minimal upper cabinets. Next to the kitchen is the laundry/utility room and sunlight from the double window unit makes doing laundry less of a chore. If one is a gardener, the exterior door is convenient for cleaning up after yard work.

The bedrooms and bath are located on the second floor. I envied the stairs to the attic from one of the bedrooms since my attic access is a pull down stair. Both the bedrooms and the bath have a white color palette which becomes a blank canvas for the next owner’s own interior design tastes and accessories. Like the main floor, the rooms’ pristine walls and beautiful hardwood floors are move-in ready.

Desirable corner lot with room for expansion, lawn area ready for a gardener to enhance with landscaping and hardscaping, house with move-in ready finishes, close proximity to shops, restaurants, marina and beach- a great opportunity to live in Rock Hall!

For more information about this property, contact Doug Ashley with Doug Ashley Realtors at 410-810-0010 (o), 410-708-0480 (c) or doug@dougashleyrealtors.com. For more pictures and pricing, visit www.dougashleyrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by Janelle Stroop, 410-310-6838, janelle@thruthelensphotos.com

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.