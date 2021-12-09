Pickering Creek Audubon Center January Public Programs

WEBINAR: A Guide to Delmarva Weather

Thursday, January 20th, 2022

7:00 – 8:00 pm

Free

Ever wonder why it’s 40 ⁰F and rainy in Easton while its 25⁰F & snowing in Baltimore? Why does Delmarva have fog delays but Washington doesn’t? Join Pickering Creek naturalists to learn all about why our unique geography makes our weather so weird on the Delmarva peninsula. To register in advance, please visit https://pickeringcreek. org/programs/upcoming- programs/

Animal Tracks & Traces

Saturday, January 22nd, 2022

10:00 – 11:00 am

$5 per person

Can you tell the difference between a raccoon footprint and a beaver footprint? What about a deer bone or a fox bone? And whose scat is that? Bundle up and come join Pickering Creek naturalists to learn all about the signs that animals leave behind to help us identify who’s who even when we can’t see them. To register in advance, please visit https://pickeringcreek. org/programs/upcoming- programs/