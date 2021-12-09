<--
December 9, 2021

News News Notes

Just In: Christmas in St. Michaels Boat Parade Changed to Friday Night

The popular Christmas in St. Michaels boat  parade, scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Friday evening at 6:00 pm. The boats will also be stationary on Saturday evening in slips around town for people to enjoy.  The projected high winds for Saturday evening made this move necessary for safety sake.

For more information about the parade please go here

 

