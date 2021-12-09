Institute for Adult Learning to Hold Showcase of Classes on January 8, 2022

The Institute for Adult Learning, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide learning experiences and social events which enrich the lives of the age 50+ community in the Mid-Shore area, will hold a Showcase of Classes for the spring semester on Saturday, January 8, from 1 – 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center, located at 410 Little Kidwell Avenue in Centreville, Md. The snow date is Saturday, January 15.

The event will provide an overview of more than 30 courses to be offered during the spring semester, which runs from February through mid-May, including history and current events, brain and body health, local environment and science, and art and culinary classes. All classes are held during the day, Monday through Friday, and range from a single session to eight sessions.

The membership fee of $90 per person per semester entitles participants to sign up for an unlimited number of courses. Members are also invited to participate in monthly happy hours and various field trips throughout the semester.

Attendees may join the IAL and enroll in classes either at the Showcase or on the organization’s website after the event. Registration to attend the Showcase is not required but is recommended by sending an email to info@ instituteforadultlearning.org.

The IAL was established in 2001 as an affiliate of Road Scholar, a program comprised of over 300 independent community-based organizations of people who share a love of learning and a desire for sociability. It was previously housed at Chesapeake College but following the global pandemic, it has been reestablished as a component fund within the Mid-Shore Community Foundation and relocated to the Kennard Center.

“Our business model and location have changed,” says Paula Wolflin, chair of the IAL Council, “but our mission remains the same. Studies show that keeping your brain engaged and having an active social life are vital components of aging well. The IAL is a fun way to do both.”

For more information about the IAL or for a complete listing of spring semester courses visit the IAL website at www.instituteforadultlearning. org.