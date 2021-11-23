Ask Irma: Londonderry at 30 Years Old

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While it might seem like Londonderry on the Tred Avon has been around almost as long as Easton itself, it was a bit starling to note that it only turned 30 years old. This innovative retirement community, which grew out of a group of friends connected to the Episcopal Church, started as an idea in 1990 and opened its doors in 1991-1992.

And like many new retirement facilities throughout the United States, Londonderry experienced some early growing pains in its first few years, but eventually, it became one of the most sought out residential communities in the Mid-Atlantic region. Indeed, it is now fully occupied with an impressive waiting list for those eager to settle there.

The Spy talked to Londonderry’s CEO, Irma Toce, to talk about those early days, what Londonderry has become now, and what might lay ahead for its future as one of the Eastern Shore’s most highly regarded communities of its kind.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Londonderry on the Tred Avon please go here.