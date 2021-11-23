Holiday Singing with Allegro Academy

Allegro Academy will be celebrating the holiday season with performances and community singing opportunities the first weekend of December. Thursday, December 2 at Thompson Park will be a performance with Allegra! women’s chorus, voices from the Young Singers Academy, Easton High School percussion ensemble, and community caroling at 6pm. Attendees will be met with a program and accompanying book of carols to join in the performance and caroling to follow. Friday, December 3 Allegra! and percussion will be performing at Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s Home for the Holidays event at the Hummingbird Inn, also at 6pm. Ensembles will gather for caroling at the Talbot Optimists Club’s tree sale on Saturday, December 4 at 1pm.

Allegro Academy is grateful to the Talbot Optimist Club for their support of the Young Singers Academy and to the Talbot County and Maryland State Arts Councils who support all Allegro programs. For more information on these programs and more, please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361.