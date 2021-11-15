Open Letter to Maryland Leaders: We Want a New 1st District

Dear Senate President Ferguson and House of Delegates Speaker Jones,

We, the undersigned, are expressing our support for a new Congressional map that will give African-American voters in Maryland’s First District a voice. We urge you to use your political power to create a competitive, balanced First District where the voices and votes of all residents matter, and where the outcomes of elections are not predetermined by the district lines.

For the past decade, our district has been represented by Congressman Andy Harris, who has repeatedly stoked racial tensions, embraced conspiracy theories, and espoused a hateful, dangerous ideology, which negatively impacts our communities.

Unfortunately, under the current map of the First District, African-American voters are at a significant disadvantage to change our representation. The existing district lines have empowered an extremist to represent us, with little fear of retribution for any of his actions or comments.

As part of the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years, we propose the creation of a new First District map, similar to the one that existed before 2012, that is competitive and balanced, allowing African-American residents — and all residents — to use our voices and our votes to render a verdict on Congressman Harris’s tenure in Congress.

The Eastern Shore of Maryland has one of the oldest and proudest Black communities in the country. We stand on the shoulders of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, who were enslaved here and won their freedoms here. Today, our communities are strong, vibrant, and