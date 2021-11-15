MENU

Sections

More

November 15, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Food and Garden Food-Garden Homepage Food and Garden Food-Garden Portal lead

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Elusive Critter is This?

by Leave a Comment

Share
Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what elusive critter we found hiding in the leaf litter?
Last week we asked you about the egg sac of a wheel bug! Wheel bugs are a large species of assassin bug and are beneficial predators that help to keep pest insect populations in check.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. Please give them here.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *