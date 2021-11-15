Adkins Mystery Monday: What Elusive Critter is This?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what elusive critter we found hiding in the leaf litter?
Last week we asked you about the egg sac of a wheel bug! Wheel bugs are a large species of assassin bug and are beneficial predators that help to keep pest insect populations in check.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. Please give them here.
