From and Fuller: Road Trip to Annapolis for an Unplugged Live Session

It should be no surprise that the Spy’s From and Fuller podcast has grown in popularity since it was started in April of 2020. The political wisdom of Al From and Craig Fuller, gained by working at the highest levels of American politics, has been drawing a national audience every Thursday as these two veterans attempt to make sense of the ever-complex world of national elections and “inside the beltway” maneuvering.

That popularity was recently on display in Annapolis last week as Al and Craig were invited to speak at the 707 Club, a community salon focused on politics and policy, for an extended conversation about Washington after Donald Trump. And unlike the From and Fuller podcast’s more limited broadcast time, Al and Craig were able to extend their thoughts about American politics for an hour thanks to the hospitality provided by the Flamant restaurant.

The Spy thought our readers and listeners of From and Fuller would enjoy this extended session, unplugged from time limits, as they discuss the Biden Administration and the GOP as the country prepares for the 2022 midterm election and the presidential election on 2024.

This video is approximately 60 minutes in length