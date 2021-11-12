For All Seasons Wraps Up Successful No Matter What…You Matter 2021 Campaign

For All Seasons goal with its No Matter What… You Matter suicide prevention and awareness campaign is to prevent suicide on Maryland’s Eastern Shore through education and increased access to crisis resources. Research shows that suicide is a leading cause of death on the Eastern Shore and in the United States, but we can all play a role in suicide prevention. For All Seasons’ campaign included ASK. LISTEN. SHARE. messaging to encourage the community to play their part in suicide prevention by asking those around them if they are OK, listening without judgment, and sharing mental health resources.

“The response to this year’s campaign showed us that there is more need than ever for mental health services on the Mid-Shore. The number of visitors to our website during the campaign was significant, and we had more new sponsors of our event this year. Several community members stepped forward to have us tell their stories around how suicide has affected them,” comments Beth Anne Langrell, CEO, For All Seasons.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor of the No Matter What… You Matter campaign was Raymond E. Sutch III of Morgan Stanley. Hope Sponsors were Chuck Mangold, Jr., Realtor and Benson & Mangold; Dwelling & Design; Willow Construction; and an anonymous donor. Help Sponsors were Allison and Myron Szcuzkowski, Trade Whims, and Visiting Angels – Mid Eastern Shore. Comfort Sponsors were Laser Letters, Bill and Mia Cranford, Channel Marker, Kevertin Pet Resort, Avalon Foundation, Avon Dixon, Bay Star Consignments, Fitness Rx, Hair O’ The Dog, La De Da, Legal Assets Craft Food and Spirits, Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Out of the Fire, Phyllis Rambo, Scottish Highland Creamery, Scossa Restaurant and Lounge, Shore Sports | Overtime Live, Snifters Craft Beer and Wine Bistro, Talbot Hospice, Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Vintage Books & Fine Art, and YMCA of the Chesapeake.

“As I’ve gotten older, there are so many people I know who have lost somebody – people I would never have expected to have lost somebody in their family or friends. I have supported For All Seasons for years because of the positive impact the organization has on our community’s mental health needs,” comments Alice Ryan, owner of Trade Whims and a longtime For All Seasons’ donor.

This year’s campaign built on the success and impact of previous years. Local shops and restaurants distributed suicide prevention materials to their patrons, including brochures about For All Seasons services and crisis hotline stickers on to-go meal boxes. For All Seasons also premiered the No Matter What… You Matter live streaming event. This virtual event inspired community connection while providing education and awareness on suicide prevention, including the music video, “You Will Be Found,” produced by Ray Remesch, featuring cast members from Heart & Music; a conversation with Beth Anne Langrell and Lesa Lee, Chief Clinical Officer about prevention, and the ways we can be there one another; and an interview with Justin Mulcahey, a remarkable community member whose life changed forever when his family lost his brother to suicide.

Other aspects of the campaign included banners on light posts throughout town, the “Dear Evan Hansen” movie screening and discussions with local high students through Easton Premier Cinemas. Following the free, private viewing of the film, Beth Anne Langrell and Lesa Lee lead the participating students in a discussion on the movie’s themes and share resources for mental health support for themselves or others. For All Seasons’ website also increased accessibility to suicide prevention resources, making tools and awareness as easy to access as possible.

As in years past, For All Seasons presented to County Councils in Mid-Shore Counties about the prevalence of suicide and the ongoing need to focus on suicide prevention. These counties proclaimed October as No Matter What… You Matter Suicide Prevention Month and encouraged all residents to play their role in preventing suicide by participating in the ASK. LISTEN. SHARE. Finally, For All Seasons staff participated in local Suicide Prevention Walks.

To watch the For All Seasons events, visit https://www.nomatterwhatyoumatter.org/preventing-suicide-in-our-community/.