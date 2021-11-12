Online “Q & A” Seminar Offered for Patients with Diabetes

In celebration of November as Diabetes Awareness Month, University of Maryland Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology physician Medha Satyarengga, MD, will host a free online seminar, “Ask the Doctor,” on Tuesday, November 16th at 5 p.m.

“While COVID-19 pandemic restrictions prevent the Center from offering an open house event, we want to give patients the opportunity to get the latest information about diabetes and pre-diabetes, as well as to ask questions about issues of concern to them, such as medication and diabetes care devices, and diet and lifestyle strategies,” said Karen Hollis, Lead Diabetes Educator for the Center. “Even those who don’t have their own questions are encouraged to join the seminar and listen in.”

Dr. Satyarengga spent three years as a primary care physician at Aditya Medical Center in Jakarta, Indonesia. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West in New York City, and a fellowship in diabetes, endocrinology and metabolism at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Satyarengga has published, lectured and presented on diabetes and endocrinology topics, and is a member of several professional associations. He joined the UM Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology in 2019 and sees patients at UM SRH locations in Cambridge, Chestertown and Denton.

The November 16th seminar is open to anyone with diabetes and/or his or her caregiver. It will be offered via Zoom and can be accessed online or by phone (audio only). For the seminar link, meeting number and password, visit https://www.umms.org/shore/ health-services/diabetes- endocrinology/education .

The UM Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology is located in the Freeman Outpatient Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. For information about diabetes care and support offered by the Center, or to make an appointment with a provider, call 410-822-1000, ext. 5757.

