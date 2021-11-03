Downtown Chestertown Unveils Passport Program

Downtown Chestertown invites the public to pick up a Chestertown Passport now through November 24 and get stamped! Participating shops will stamp your Passport with purchase. Each stamp is a chance to win one of three fabulous gift baskets on display at The Finishing Touch. The more stamps, the more chances to win.

Gift basket items include restaurant gift certificates, a music lesson, wine, a night at The White Swan, children’s games, beauty supplies, dog treats, a set of hand crafted coffee mugs, and much more.

Participating shops, restaurants and businesses include The Artists’ Gallery, Bad Alfred’s Distillery, Bee Crafty Collectibles, Bookplate, Cat Colloquium, Chester River Soaperie (in the Farmers’ Market), Coco’s Pet Center, Figg’s Ordinary, Happy Chicken, Houston’s Dockside Emporium, Lewes Liquors, Mimi’s Closet, Music Life, RiverArts, Riverside Unique, Sarah Paige Studio Salon, Teknika Kitchens and Baths, The Finishing Touch, The White Swan, Tiny Tots, Tish Fine Art Plus, and Twigs & Teacups, Watershed Alley, and Zelda’s.

This promotion is brought to you by the Downtown Chestertown Association, whose members look forward to seeing you soon. Shop local and shop safe. https://www.downtownchestertown.org/