Harris Named Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Ranking Member

Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) has been named the Acting Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee’s Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies subcommittee by full committee Ranking Member Kay Granger (R-TX). Federal departments funded through this annual appropriations bill include the Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Farm Credit Administration. Dr. Harris has served on the Appropriations Committee since 2013 and has served on this subcommittee since 2015. As the subcommittee Acting Ranking Member, Dr. Harris will have significant input into crafting this critical annual funding bill.

Congressman Harris issued the following statement:

“It is an honor to be named Ranking Member of the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies subcommittee. Agriculture is the economic backbone of Maryland’s First Congressional District, and I am very excited to work with this large constituency for both my district and across the country. Additionally, as a physician, I look forward to the opportunity to work with the FDA on the latest developments in drug research, including new therapeutics in our fight against COVID-19.”

Additionally, full committee Ranking Member Kay Granger issued the following statement:

“I am happy to announce that Dr. Andy Harris will serve as the Acting Ranking Member for the Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies. Dr. Harris’ experience on the subcommittee, his knowledge of the agriculture economy, and his background as a physician will be important assets in this role.”