Delmarva Review: I Am the White Space by Irene Fick

Author’s note: “As a narrative poet, the process of creating this piece was somewhat of a departure for me. Lately, I have been intrigued by absence—what is not visible, not said, not done—even my own mental absence from much of what is going on around me. This appeal to ‘white space’ is especially strong on the page. It allows readers to fill in the blanks, interpret, create their own meaning.“

I Am the White Space

that drifts through the bold and blackened strokes the breath

between lines silent witness on the lettered

page the pause that lasts too long the longing

that lurks behind each key the lonely hiss

of memory the land the ones who loved missing frozen

ghosts in weathered frames I am the ivory wind

the invisible wilderness eternal winter frost

that never melts bones that won’t decay all that remains

unspoken all that aches for meaning the promise of grace

⧫

Irene Fick is the author of The Wild Side of the Window (Main Street Rag) and The Stories We Tell (Broadkill Press). Both received first place awards from the National Federation of Press Women. Her poems have been published in Delmarva Review, Poet Lore, Gargoyle, The Broadkill Review, and The Blue Mountain Review. Her essays have appeared in River Teeth Journal, Schuylkill Valley Journal, and Hippocampus (forthcoming). She lives in Lewes, Delaware.

