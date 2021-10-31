Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Presents 200 Years of Solid Color Quilts: 1800-2000

Solid Colors create a “wow” factor and strong graphics to inspire artists and quilters. Solid colors simplify design and clarify pattern and needlework. They draw attention to regional and international styles and to changing tastes. Differences among quilts are more apparent, even while design links are revealed.

In 200 years colors have changed, but solid color quilts have always been with us. They define the earliest whole-cloth quilts, classic 19th century appliqué quilts, work by 20th century quilt designers, political quilts, and today’s Modern Quilt movement.

Colors are imbued with meanings, signals, emotions, and feelings.

The American Quilt Study Group encourages sound research in quilt history and provides opportunities for sharing discoveries. Founded in 1980, the group believes that quilts hold unique stories and essential history.

The AQSG Quilt Study challenges members to learn the history of an individual quilt by selecting one that addresses a specified design, style, or period. Members then make a small quilt that replicates or interprets the original and share their discoveries.

The exhibit runs through the end of December, 2021. We welcome your visit on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 12:00 – 4:00pm each day. The exhibit is free of charge.

Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore

7 N 4th St, Denton, MD 21629

(443) 448-4611