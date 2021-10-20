UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care Welcomes Bernadette Wood

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) recently welcomed Bernadette Wood, CRNP, to UM SMG – Primary Care in Denton.

Prior to joining UM SMG, Wood served as a family nurse practitioner at Rose Hill Family Physicians in Cambridge and at Choice One Urgent Care in Denton. Earlier in her career, she served as a surgical care staff nurse at UM Shore Regional Health and as a registered nurse with Regis Storch, MD, PA, in Easton.

“We are so pleased to have Ms. Wood join our primary care team in Denton, the town in which she resides. Her skills and experience will be an asset to the community,” said William E. Huffner, MD, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer, UM Shore Regional Health.

Wood earned her Bachelor and Master of Science in Nursing degrees from University of Delaware in 2004 and 2014, respectively. She received her Family Nurse Practitioner Certification from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is a member of the Nurse Practitioner Association of Maryland, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses.

To make an appointment with Wood, call 410-479-5900.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System