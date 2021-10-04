New Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit Opens at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton

University of Maryland Shore Behavioral Health’s new Inpatient Care Unit at UM Shore Medical Center in Easton is now treating patients following the renovation and redesign of a unit on the hospital’s third floor to accommodate inpatient behavioral health care.

The new 12-bed unit has updated patient rooms (single and double occupancy) for the comfort and safety of patients while they are hospitalized, two large, patient-friendly group rooms, a bright and open day area, new therapy offices, additional space for staff conferences and teaching. New to the program is a dedicated space where patients can receive medication injections to facilitate their transition to community providers, and treatment in the Substance Use Disorders Intensive Outpatient Program.

“We are very pleased to open the new inpatient behavioral health unit in our Easton hospital,” said Ken Kozel, UM Shore Regional Health President and CEO. “It is a safe and secure space where patients can benefit from the outstanding and compassionate care from our behavioral health team of staff and providers, and from members of our UM Shore Medical Group.”

Patients needing assessment for behavioral health issues may still present at any UM Shore Regional Health Emergency Department (at the UM Shore Medical Center sites in Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton, and UM Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown) where they will be seen by the Behavioral Health Response Team (BHRT). Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, this team provides mental health and substance abuse evaluations, and referrals for adults and children in need of behavioral health care.

In addition to inpatient care and rapid assessments for behavioral health issues in emergency care settings, UM Shore Behavioral Health provides a Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program and a Substance Use Disorders Program. When the new UM Shore Regional Health at Cambridge opens, the Mental Health IOP will relocate to this new facility, along with a separate suite of three designated behavioral health beds adjacent to the Emergency Department for patients needing assessment, observation and/or care prior to admission for inpatient care.

“Our team of behavioral health providers, nurses, therapists, licensed clinical social workers, certified addiction counselors and other support staff is committed to delivering compassionate, community-based care to those in need of behavioral health services,” said Laurence Pezor, MD, Medical Director, University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Behavioral Health. “We are pleased to provide inpatient care in new, state of the art quarters in the Easton hospital and to continue our tradition of evidence-based practice and an integrated, collaborative approach to supporting patients in their recovery journey.”

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

