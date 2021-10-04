Back to School: A Chat with The Country School’s Acting Head Jean Waller Brune

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When the board of trustees of The Country School was faced with the challenge of finding an interim head of school while they conducted a national search for a permanent one, it didn’t take long to see that the answer was sitting right in front of them in the form of fellow board member Jean Waller Brune.

A longtime friend and associate of former head Neil Mufson, Jean joined the Country School board after retiring from Head of School of the highly-regarded Roland Park Country School after 24 years. With a lifetime devoted to private education, including another 24 years at Gilman School, Brune was excited to continue to serve this calling at The Country School, an institution she had much admired for many years.

The product of Roland Park Country School and degrees from Middlebury College and Johns Hopkins, Jean, in her Spy interview, talks about how delighted she is to be back in a school, with a certain knowledge that being around students and teachers can keep one young. She also marvels at how much education has evolved into a more sophisticated awareness of how children learn differently. And finally, she talks about The Country School’s core values and its renewed emphasis on reading.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about The Country School please go here.