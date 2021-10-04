MENU

October 4, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Shrub has Beautiful Berries?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native shrub has these beautiful berries?

Last week, we asked you about the goldenrod hooded owlet moth, also known as the asteroid caterpillar (Cucullia asteroides). This caterpillar hosts on goldenrod and many other asters. As an adult, this moth is brownish gray with some black accents. The caterpillar will form a cocoon underground and stay there for the winter. The adults usually appear from May to September.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. Please give them here.

