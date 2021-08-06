Handmade Earrings at WIN Support Refugee Families Served by Chestertown Locals

The needs all around us and abroad can seem overwhelming, but each of us have something good within our hands that we can do. It may be small, but it all adds up. For Elisa, it is making her handmade exquisite jewelry to sell for charitable purposes.

Her long-time friends and Chestertown locals Frank and Brittany Hynson moved to Costa Rica during the pandemic with CoLaborers International. They are working in La Carpio, one of the largest slums in all of Central America and the worst slum in Costa Rica. Together, they are serving Nicaraguan refugee families in Las Gradas through bringing basic education, care, meals, and mental wellness activities. Many of these children have endured trauma from a very early age.

“I started designing earrings about 13 years ago which is when I first connected with the Hynsons. I served with them in children’s ministry at Hope Fellowship before they moved. I am passionate about giving back to ministries that support the oppressed and less fortunate. I’m excited to see blessings for them and the children they serve in Costa Rica”, says Elisa.

Women In Need is providing a platform for Elisa to sell her jewelry until September They are located at 106 Philosophers Terrace in Chestertown, MD and have been assisting the needy in our local community since 1997.

Proceeds from her jewelry sales go directly to help the Hynsons’ work. More information here – www.CoLaborers.com/Hynsons.