Londonderry on the Tred Avon Recognized as Best Residential Community by Coastal Style Magazine

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is pleased to announce that it has been named the “Best Residential Community” in Talbot and Dorchester Counties by the readers of Coastal Style magazine.

“This recognition means so much to our entire community, especially after the challenging year we have just come through together,” said Rachel Smith, Sales and Marketing Director. “We are proud that our commitment to the wellbeing of everyone on campus does not go unnoticed as we make Londonderry a place where everyone can thrive. We appreciate the support and acknowledgment from our neighbors and friends.”

Coastal Style readers, as well as the general public, had the opportunity to vote for their preferred businesses, vendors and organizations earlier this year in a variety of categories.

About Londonderry on the Tred AvonLondonderry on the Tred Avon is a vibrant, independent living cooperative community for adults ages 62+ that promotes wellness of mind and body. Londonderry offers a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.