Sukhdeo Singh Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Neurology and Sleep Medicine

UM Shore Medical Group – Neurology and Sleep Medicine recently welcomed Rena Sukhdeo Singh, MD. A board-certified neurologist, she joins M. Walid Kamsheh, MD; Rahel Alemu, CRNP; Fallon Bauer, PA-C; Trisha Lemay, CRNP; and Tatyana Valentin, CRNP, in the Easton-based practice.

Dr. Sukhdeo Singh most recently completed a Fellowship in Vascular Neurology (Stroke) at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. She previously served as Chief Neurology Resident at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee, and as an Associate Investigator for the Natural History Study and White Matter Study at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Stroke Branch. She also has co-authored multiple articles and presentations in the field of neurology, with a recent book chapter publication on post-stroke depression.

Dr. Sukhdeo Singh earned her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Health Sciences, headquartered in New York City, New York, and her undergraduate degree in biology and psychology from the University of Toronto.

To schedule an appointment with Dr.Sukhdeo Singh, please call 410-770-5250.

