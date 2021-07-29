Qlarant Hosts Virtual Grant Awards Event

Qlarant Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Qlarant, the nationally recognized program integrity and quality improvement company, has awarded financial grants to twenty Maryland and District of Columbia organizations. Members of the Board of Directors for Qlarant Foundation held a virtual reception for the 2021 Grant Awards.

For the second consecutive year, hosting a virtual reception for the grantees was chosen in place of an in-person gathering.

“Our annual awards ceremony is the most important event on our calendar each year,” said Dominic Szwaja, Board Chair for Qlarant Foundation. “The networking opportunity that our annual event provides is mentioned by our grantees as being one of the most meaningful parts of our grant program. Last year’s virtual event was extremely well received so this year we wanted to ensure that it met those expectations and improved upon them. Each organization had the opportunity to present the amazing work they do and become more familiar with regional organizations with similar missions.”

The 2021 grant recipients include 13 returning organizations: Bay Hundred Community Volunteers, Breast Care for Washington, D.C., Camp Attaway, Critical Repairs Caroline County, Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Girls in the Game, Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health, Helping Up Mission, Miriam’s Kitchen, Talbot County Empty Bowls, Ulman Foundation, University Legal Services Jail and Prison Advocacy Project, and University of Maryland Medical Center’s Breathmobile. Seven first time grantees this year include Bright Beginnings, Community Free Clinic, International Rescue Committee, NAMI Maryland, Talbot Interfaith Shelter, The House DC, and There Goes My Hero. Each of the grantee organizations are dedicated to providing health and human services to underserved populations. Representatives from each organization as well as Qlarant board members and associates attended the 90-minute event.

During the event, each of the organizations were highlighted in video segments (to be featured on Qlarant’s website and YouTube channel) and given the opportunity answer one of four questions designed to share knowledge and strategies amongst the pool of non-profit leaders.

“Each of our grantees this year are so vital in their communities,” said Molly Burgoyne-Brian, Qlarant Foundation Vice Chair. “We encouraged our grantees to share some of their best practices in a variety of related areas for the benefit of the group. Part of our goals at Qlarant is to positively impact the community and this event was designed to further that goal. We’ve now been able to give over $6 million dollars to organizations like these since 2006.”

About Qlarant Foundation

Qlarant Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Qlarant, a not-for-profit nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste & abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The organization was founded more than 45 years ago to improve health care and human services for all. Qlarant Foundation is focused on reinvesting in our people and resources to better support our clients’ missions. www.qlarant.com/foundation