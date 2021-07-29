Pride of Baltimore II to visit St. Michaels Aug. 7-8

The tall ship Pride of Baltimore II will visit the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md.the first weekend in August. The replica schooner will be available for deck tours from 2–5pm on Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 7–8, 2021. Tours are free with general admission to CBMM, which is good for two days and free for CBMM members.

In conjunction with the visit, the Chesapeake Independent Blues, a Maryland War of 1812 volunteer interpretive organization, will also be on CBMM’s campus Aug. 7–8, providing living historical impressions of the citizen-soldiers from Talbot County who served in the Maryland Militia during the War of 1812. Reproductions of the arms and material culture used by the militia will be on display, as will civilian and uniformed interpreters. Historic weapon firing demonstrations will be offered daily on Navy Point, at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm on Saturday and at 1 and 3pm on Sunday.

Both visits are made possible through a partnership between Pride of Baltimore II and the National Park Service. Throughout 2021, Pride is serving as a trail ambassador at Chesapeake Bay ports along the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail and providing free interpretive programs and a new traveling exhibit to help both organizations to connect with underserved communities and expand recreational opportunities throughout the Bay.

In 1988, the Pride of Baltimore II was commissioned as a sailing memorial to its immediate predecessor, the original Pride of Baltimore, which sank in 1986 due to a white squall off Puerto Rico. Both ships were built in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor as reproductions of 1812-era topsail schooners, or Baltimore Clippers, which helped America win the War of 1812 and finally secure its freedom.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to preserving and exploring the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and making this resource available to all.

Every aspect of fulfilling this mission is driven by CBMM’s values of relevance, authenticity, and stewardship, along with a commitment to providing engaging guest experiences and transformative educational programming, all while serving as a vital community partner. For more information, visit cbmm.org or call 410-745-2916.