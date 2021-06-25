Re-opening of Visitor Center at Blackwater NWR with New Hours

The Visitor Center at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) has resumed full-time operations with new hours. The Visitor Center is now open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will be closed all Federal holidays. Refuge trails and the Wildlife Drive remain open daily from dawn to dusk.

Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces. Most importantly, stay home if you feel sick and continue to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and follow CDC guidance on how to protect yourself and others.

Please check our website for current updates: www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater.

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, protects over 32,000 acres of rich tidal marsh, mixed hardwood and pine forest, managed freshwater wetlands and cropland for a diversity of wildlife. To learn more, visit our website at www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater or follow us on Facebook @BlackwaterNWR.

