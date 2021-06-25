Adult Activity Center Re-Opened

Upper Shore Aging, Inc., has announced the full re-opening of the Amy Lynn Ferris Adult Activity Center, 200 Schauber Rd., in Chestertown, Monday through Friday, 8-3 p.m.

A variety of free activities are offered including Bingo, crafts, blood pressure screenings, medication management, and lunch daily for a nominal price, by reservation. Maintaining a continuing emphasis on wellness, the Center holds a number of senior exercise classes. Beginning in July, Zumba Gold, adapted for senior fitness, and Line Dancing classes will take place as well as an evidence-based program called Staying Active and Independent for Life. No experience is necessary. Registration for each is required. New exercise equipment is also available by appointment.

Ever wonder what local senior services are available? Have a question about eligibility? Maela Rider, Information and Assistance Program Manager, is available to refer Kent County residents to agencies that can help.

Attendees can pick up a copy of the monthly events calendar and newsletter at the front desk. For more information, call 410-778-2564.