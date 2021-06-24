Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 24

Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 statistics continuing to improve as more people are vaccinated, The Spy will discontinue its daily update at the end of this month. If there is a significant change in the trends, we will resume the update.

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases remain at 1,353.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.33%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 461,953, an increase of 66 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 7 people died as a result of COVID-19, leaving the state’s total at 9,512.

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 0.6% (-0.01 from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• CDC 18+ population with at least one dose : 73.4%

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 56.34% of Marylanders and 50.64% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 50.21% and 46.17% respectively.

• To pre-register for a vaccine appointment, visit www.marylandvax.org or covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 6 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 119 people hospitalized — 78 in acute care and 41 in intensive care.