Dawn Brode Celebrates 25 Years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank (the “Bank”) is happy to congratulate Dawn Brode on 25 years of service. Dawn began her career with the Bank in June of 1996 as a Sales Associate at our Cambridge, MD branch. Since that time, Dawn has held other positions with the bank as assistant branch manager and branch manager. Currently, Ms. Brode is a Vice President, Consumer Mortgage Loan Underwriter at our Credit Administration Department in Easton, MD. Dawn is responsible for reviewing loan requests from borrowers and completing the underwriting responsibilities to adhere to our bank policies and guidelines.

Dawn has a bachelor’s degree in market management from Goldey-Beacom College. She is also a graduate of Maryland Bankers School and Shore Leadership and has a general banking diploma from the American Institute of Banking. In her free time, Dawn volunteers with various organizations to help support local community initiatives.

“Dawn’s branch management experience and knowledge is a significant asset to our team,” says Charlie Rich, Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.

Dawn resides in Woolford, MD with her husband George. She enjoys spending time with her animals, reading and going to the beach.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com