“Inspirations on the Shore” by Evie Baskin Featured in July at The Artists’ Gallery

During the month of July, The Artists’ Gallery will feature Evie Baskin’s newest series of work – “Inspirations on the Shore.” Throughout the pandemic and with limited access to friends and family, the artist began to notice pockets of beauty and life springing up all around her. One of her first works for “Inspirations on the Shore” was the result of driving home after getting the second dose of her COVID vaccine. Outside the car window, she spotted some Highland Longhorn cattle huddled together in their winter coats with their young calves amid small patches of snow on the ground. Her artistic spirit reawakened, she was able to begin anew, with paintings of animals, birds and landscapes on the shore, coupled with a few portraits of people who have been inspirational to her. Using a variety of media, from oil, pastel and three chalks to silverpoint, Evie has worked to capture the light, mood and spirit of each of her subjects.

Evie Baskin is a native Floridian with a BA in Visual Art from Florida State University in Tallahassee. After raising her family in Key West, she relocated to Alexandria in 1999, where she managed a law firm in Washington, DC while continuing to study figurative art at the Torpedo Factory. In 2008, she and her husband, Jonathan, relocated to Chestertown, where she began working with pastel after studying with Mary Pritchard and later on, Claudia Post. Since then, she has been the recipient of numerous awards for her landscapes and portraits. Evie became a partner with The Artists’ Gallery in 2015 and continues to be a juried member of The Working Artists’ Forum in Easton, a member of Chestertown RiverArts and an accredited member of the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters. Earlier this year, Evie’s silverpoint drawing, “Spring Egret,” was an award winner (Animals as the Subject) in The Portrait Society of America’s Members Only Competition- “The Art of the Portrait.”

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, July 2nd from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. “Inspirations on the Shore” by Evie Baskin will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of July. Located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, The Artists’ Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 12:30-4:30. For more information, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com, www.facebook.com/6goodpainters or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.