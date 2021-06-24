Gunston Announces Appointment of New Athletic Director Josh Breto

After a competitive national search, The Gunston School is delighted to announce the appointment of their new Athletic Director, Josh Breto, who is currently serving as the Assistant Athletic Director at Garrison Forest School in Baltimore, where he has broad responsibilities in the areas of team management, communication, parent relations, athletic skill development, and coach recruitment. Before his tenure at Garrison, he was the Technical Trainer and a Head Coach at the Soccer Association of Columbia, Maryland.

Mr. Breto is a native of South Florida and played Division I soccer at The Ohio State University, where he was a Big Ten All-Freshman selection, a member of the 2009-2010 regular season and tournament champion team, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten Conference awardee, and the winner of the Big Ten Conference Sportsmanship Award in 2012. He graduated with a B.S. degree in City and Regional Planning, and played professional soccer briefly in Germany’s “Regionaliga” for FSV Optik Rathenow in Berlin. Breto begins his tenure as Gunston’s athletic director on July 12.

“My predecessor, Jon Mellinger, set a very high bar and did a lot of great work for Gunston Athletics,” said Breto. “The culture at Gunston is very much community-oriented and you can tell everyone enjoys being a part of, and takes pride in, contributing to that culture, especially athletics. During the interview process, my wife Delaney and I both got the same welcoming impression from everyone we met. That uniquely inclusive culture drew us in! I’m grateful to Head of School John Lewis and everyone involved in the AD search for giving me the opportunity to continue to build upon the foundation that Jon Mellinger, Carter Law and all of the dedicated and wonderful coaches and student-athletes have laid! Go Herons!”

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.