Letter to the Editor: Celebrate Juneteenth but Remember Serious Issues Remain

The Federal proclamation of Juneteenth as a National Holiday is but another step toward America’s resolution to deal with its dark history of Racism. While we pause to recognize the late arrival of the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas let us also remember there still remains issues of voter suppression, the passage of federal anti-lynching laws, inequity across the digital landscape, unfair sentencing guidelines, and school-to-prison pipeline that all lie in the shadows awaiting the arrival of their delayed announcement of freedom.

We may “celebrate” but we are not asleep and we will not forget that the struggle is real and still continues.

Rev. Ellsworth L. Tolliver

Ward 3 Councilman