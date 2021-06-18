Free Singing Program for Youth

Singers 8 and up are invited to join the Young Singers Academy beginning the week of June 28.

The Young Singers Academy is a four-week program where participants will receive weekly video lessons and materials via email. These lessons can be used at their convenience and repeated as often as desired. In addition to the four lessons, participants will join in weekly zoom sessions for a group sing. Video lessons will explore vocal production, note reading, rhythm skills, and musicianship through songs and activities. This is a free program offered to all youth in Talbot County, supported by the Talbot Optimist Club. Leading the program will be Amy Morgan, Artistic Director of Allegro Academy. To register, please email amy@allegroacademyeaston.com.

Allegro Academy is funded by the Talbot County and Maryland State Arts Councils, and generous contributions from our community. For more information its programs, please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361.