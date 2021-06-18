The Library Guy: The Space Between Us with Thrity Umrigar

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thrity Umrigar, a Distinguished Professor of English at Case Western Reserve University, is the author of seven novels, a memoir, and three children’s books. The Washington Post called Umrigar’s novel The Space Between Us, “a story intimately and compassionately told against the sensuous background of everyday life in Bombay …. Umrigar is a skilled storyteller, and her memorable characters will live on for a long time.”

Bill interviewed Umrigar as part of the Talbot County Free Library’s 6 Annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival, but the stories she shares with him of growing up as a Zoroastrian in Hindu- and Muslim-dominated India will be of interest to all ages.

The Library Guy is made possible through a partnership between the Talbot County Free Library and the Spy Newspapers.