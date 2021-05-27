Londonderry on the Tred Avon Introduces CATIE to Improve Engagement and Connectivity on Campus

Earlier this Spring, Londonderry on the Tred Avon introduced the CATIE (Community and Access to Information Everywhere) platform to its Easton campus to support community engagement and connectivity.

“CATIE has been a great way to enhance the quality of life at Londonderry and help residents make the most of the services, events and programs available to them on campus,” said Irma Toce, Londonderry on the Tred Avon CEO. “It has allowed us to stay connected while we are apart and created a centralized place where residents can get information about what’s going on, connect with friends and family and manage their daily routines.”

CATIE is specifically for senior living communities and every Londonderry resident is equipped with a portal. Using the portal, they can complete a daily wellness check-in, view and sign-up for events and wellness classes, view menus and order meals and request maintenance. CATIE also offers a community directory, email service, video chat and community-wide notification service.

To address the learning curve and to get everyone online, resident and staff trainings were held throughout the Spring and friends and family off-campus received information on how to utilize CATIE’s email and video chat features.

“I really enjoy having the dining menu at my fingertips. I can order and look up what today’s specials are going to be. It makes it easier to plan meals with friends,” said Anne Clark, Londonderry resident.

“CATIE makes life at Londonderry very convenient. We get the most up-to-date information on activities and what is happening in our community. I didn’t think life at Londonderry could get much better, and then CATIE was introduced.”

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is an intimate residential cooperative community for adults ages 62 and over, offering a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.