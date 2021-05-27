Wye River Upper School Celebrates Class of 2021 Graduates

Wye River Upper School is proud to announce the class of 2021 graduated in an outdoor ceremony held last evening on the grounds adjoining the school. The commencement address was given by Chrissy Aull, the founder of Wye River Upper School.

Wye River School, the brainchild of Aull and co-founder Patricia McGlannan, opened its doors in September of 2002 when Aull struggled to find a high school for her son with learning differences. Almost 20 years and 800 graduates later, Wye River continues to provide the educational and social experiences for students to become successful and fulfilled in all walks of life. This year, those paths include a student who hopes to eventually attend medical school, one who is seeking a Broadway career and one who aspires to be an underwater welder.

Seven awards were presented at last evening’s ceremony including one for spirit and values, digital arts and technology, environmental studies and advocacy, portfolio (a requirement for graduation), a merit scholarship and one from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

