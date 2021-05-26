Kent Island Garden Club Active Again

In April, members of the Kent Island Garden Club gathered at the Stevensville American Legion to make spring baskets of appreciation for community workers who stayed on the job during the pandemic. Members personally delivered the baskets to those essential workers.

On Earth Day April 22nd members dedicated their time at three of the club’s garden projects: Cray House herb garden and Historic Christ Church in Stevensville and the Kirwan House and Store Museum in Chester. At the end of the morning, the gardens at all three properties were ready for summer visitors to enjoy.

On December 18, 2021, on its way from Maine to the Arlington National Cemetery, the caravan of Wreaths Across America will stop, as it does every year, at the American Legion on Route 8 in Stevensville. Caravanners are there for dinner, an overnight stay and breakfast. This year the club members plan to welcome the caravan with the addition of a Gold Star Memorial Marker which adds focus to the military men and women who have given their lives for our country. Dedication of the marker is planned for the fall.

The Kent Island Garden Club is an organization that is affiliated with the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland and the National Garden Clubs and strives to stimulate a love of gardening and preservation of the environment. For further information, follow the Kent Island Garden Club on Facebook.