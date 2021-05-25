Minary’s Dream Alliance Continues to Rise

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Minary’s Dream Alliance is one step closer to being fully realized as it celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday, May 22 with a gala fundraising event.

The non-profit youth organization is closing in on their funding to purchase the property at the American Legion Post 36 building on American Legion Rd in Chestertown and use it as their headquarters.

MDA is the first adolescent clubhouse on the Eastern Shore with a mission to provide a safe and peaceful home-away-from-home for youth and families where they will be offering outdoor activities and inside learning centers.

Spotlighting the need to address a continuing opioid crisis, MDA recently formed Club F.E.A.R. (Face Everything And Rise). The program will support youth ages 12-17 impacted by, affected by, or diagnosed with Opioid Use Disorder and their families. Directors Ty Bolden and Paul Tue, and Program Administrator Doncella Wilson will offer Substance Use Disorder education, Life Skills Training, Self-care and social skills development, family engagement, and support groups.

MDA is also home to the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice’s Feed the Elderly Initiative. Paul Tue, III hosts a weekly Mindful Mornings motivational call for young men ages 6-17. MDA partners including Small Town Big Artist, Li’l Saints of NCCOL UMC, LiveGr8r Mentoring Program, GLOW (Girls Learning Our Worth), Rising Sons, Shore’s Elite Track and Field, Chesapeake Heartland Project: Humanities Truck, Shore Rivers, Chestertown RiverArts/KidSpot participated in the event.

The gala, membership drive, and festivities on Saturday also held a silent auction for handmade pottery, horseback riding lessons, and powerful artwork from local painters and photographers.

Here, the Spy offers a short tour of the afternoon’s event along with an update by Paul Tue, III, co-founder of Minary’s Dream Alliance, Inc. with Doncella Wilson.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more about MDA, go here.