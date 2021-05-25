Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 25

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped below 2% for the first time ever during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 7-day average rate for May 24 is 1.98% (-0.06 from yesterday).
• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases remain at 1,347.
• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.88%.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 458,680, an increase of 160 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 24 hours, 7 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,838.
Vaccinations
• CDC 18+ population with at least one dose : 68.3%
• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 52.04% of Marylanders and 47.68% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 42.38% and 41.33% respectively.
• To pre-register for a vaccine appointment (including for the mass vaccination clinic at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury), visit www.marylandvax.org or covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine
• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c
Positivity Rate
• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has been below 5% for 32 days, below 4% for 28 days, and below 3% for 15 days.
Hospitalizations
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 6 in the last 24 hours.
• There currently are 442 people hospitalized — 324 in acute care and 118 in intensive care.
