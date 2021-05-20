J. Scott Sturgill Appointed as President & CEO of The Peoples Bank

William G. “Tad” Wheatley, Chairman of the Board for Peoples Bancorp, Inc. joins Gary B. Fellows, Chairman of the Board for The Peoples Bank, in announcing the appointment of the seventh President in The Peoples Bank’s 111-year history. J. Scott Sturgill, with 35 years of service in community banking, has been appointed President and CEO of The Peoples Bank and Bancorp, following a comprehensive multi-state search and vetting process.

Sturgill and his wife Erika Quesenbery Sturgill, current residents of Cecil County, MD, are looking forward to moving into the community served by The Peoples Bank. With a strong background in philanthropy and volunteerism in their local community, the Sturgills are excited to expand that involvement in Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties.

Sturgill is eager to begin working with the dedicated and experienced teams at The Peoples Bank, Fleetwood Insurance Group and BGV Insurance. “So many communities have been through mergers or acquisitions, where community banks get swallowed up into regional or national institutions and lose their local identity. I feel strongly that a community bank is not only an important entity within the community, but a vital one,” explained the incoming President and CEO. “I very much look forward to fostering the deep existing relationships that have developed with our companies since 1910, while working to grow our relationships in Kent, Queen Anne, Talbot and Cecil Counties.”

The new President and CEO will begin his tenure with The Peoples Bank on May 19, while his wife completes her final weeks in Harford County, MD, as Director of Economic Development with the City of Havre de Grace, in advance of moving to the Eastern Shore.