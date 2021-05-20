Studio B Art Gallery Features Hiu Lai Chong for First Friday, June 4

First Friday in Easton, Maryland returns June 4 and Studio B Art Gallery is hosting a special reception celebrating the gallery’s featured artist of June, Hiu Lai Chong. Come see new art and enjoy great conversation from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

Hiu Lai Chong is an oil painter who uses vivid colors and sensitive brushstrokes to express mood and feeling in her subjects. Her paintings have won numerous awards. Hiu Lai received the Grand Prize and Artist’s Choice Award at Plein Air Easton 2012. More recently, Hiu Lai won the Alden Bryan Memorial Landscape Painting Award of Excellence for her painting “Stationed in Time” at the Oil Painters of America’s 30th Annual National Juried Exhibition of Traditional Oils.

“Hiu Lai Chong’s art can be found everywhere and we are so happy to have her newest work at the gallery this June,” Studio B Art Gallery Owner Betty Huang said.

Hiu Lai’s art has been featured in articles in Plein Air Magazine, Fine Art Connoisseur, Southwest Art, Elan Magazine, HillRag, and was included in the 100 Plein Air Painters of the Mid-Atlantic book. Come see Hiu Lai’s work at Studio B Art Gallery, located in the heart of Easton’s historic district at 7B Goldsborough Street, and bring home exceptional art.

Visit Studio B Art Gallery at 7B Goldsborough Street in Easton, Maryland or online at www.studiobartgallery.com to view original paintings by all the gallery’s exceptional artists. You can purchase directly on the website, call to arrange a private viewing (443-988-1818), or stop into the gallery during open hours.