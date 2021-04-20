Virtual Forum for Candidates Running for the Rock Hall Town Council

On Monday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. candidates for the town council of Rock Hall will participate in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Kent County and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association. The candidates participating include Brian Jones, David Jones, David Mayne,

James Cook, Tim Edwards, and Walter Elburn. The forum will be held via Zoom, and attendance is open to all. A link to the meeting can be located on the Facebook and the website of the Town of Rock Hall.

Lynn Dolinger will be the moderator for the evening. Candidates will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions they have received in advance from the League of Women Voters. Audience members may submit questions via chat to be answered by the candidates, and each candidate will also present closing remarks.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any candidates for office or political parties. Forums may not be recorded or filmed, unless with written agreement from the League of Women Voters.